Sen. Joni Ernst continues 99 county tour with town hall in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Senator Joni Ernst is back on the road, continuing her 99 county tour of Iowa with a stop in Floyd County Thursday afternoon.

The Senator will hold a town hall at the Charles City Schools North Grand Auditorium.

These stops are designed for her to hear from constituents the issues most important to them.

This comes as a resurgent healthcare battle is brewing in the senate and as the senator makes headlines for introducing legislation that would cap taxpayer-subsidized perks for ex-presidents. 

The town hall begins at 1 p.m. Thursday 

