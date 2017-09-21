Iowa man serving life for double homicide files appeal

A north Iowa man serving life in prison for killing two people last year is appealing his conviction.

The Globe Gazette reports that 31-year-old Peter Veal, of Lake Mills, filed the appeal in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced earlier this month to two life sentences after being convicted in July of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In November, officers found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars in a Mason City home. Prosecutors say Veal shot Kavars and stabbed

Christensen to death. A witness, Ron Willis, testified he saw the killings and that Veal had tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed, allowing Willis to escape.