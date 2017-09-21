Neighbor says Oklahoma man shot by cop didn't speak

Authorities have arrested an Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration says new automated security lanes will make air travel safer and more efficient at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.More >>
A man who saw Oklahoma City police officers open fire on his deaf neighbor says the neighbor was developmentally disabled and also didn't speak.More >>
The Minneapolis City Council has approved a separation agreement with the city's former police chief, who resigned in July after a police officer fatally shot an Australian woman.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. Leading many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
The congressman is receiving the National Guard Association's Highest Honor, the Harry S. Truman award. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope. Rep.More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her. Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. Leading many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
