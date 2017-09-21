Week four high school football ranking

In the week four High School Football polls, the Spring Grove Lions moved up to be the second-ranked team in Nine-Man this week, the Lions improved to 3-0 last week with a 50-16 win over Mabel-Canton. Spring Grove will be at unbeaten Randolph this week.

In Class 2A Triton is close to being a top five team, the Cobras are ranked 6th this week up from number eight after beating previously 10th ranked Chatfield 54-24 last week. Triton is 2-and-1 on the year losing to top ranked Caledonia, Snakes host Saint Charles on Friday Night.

Not a lot of changes in the polls.

Class Five-A second ranked Owatonna will be in Rochester to face JM Friday Night, they Huskies have scored 177-points in three games...Three teams from the Big Southeast are ranked in the top ten, West will be at Four-A Top Ranked Winona friday night.

Eagles remain Number two in Three-A, Stewartville stays at four, Caledonia and Rushford-Peterson still top ranked teams in the state. The Warriors are at Lewiston-Altura Friday, RP hosts WK.

Goodhue is a top five team this week moving up from seven, and there are four Section One Nine-Man teams ranked in the Top Ten, the Hurricanes moved up a couple of spots this week while Grand Meadow dropped to a tie for 10th.