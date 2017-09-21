Twins swept by Yankees in 11-3 blowout

The Minnesota Twins couldn't hold a 3-0 lead as their pitching gave up 11 unanswered runs in an 11-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Minnesota jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third, as Joe Mauer knocked a RBI single to right off Luis Severino to drive in Kennys Vargas to give the Twins a 1-0 lead, then Jorge Polanco singled to right as well, driving in Jason Castro and Brian Dozier to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

But in the bottom of the third, the Yankees touched Bartolo Colon for two home runs. First Aaron Judge took Colon deep for a two-run shot, his 45th of the year--he only needs five more to set the rookie home run mark. Then Gary Sanchez hit his 32nd of the year to tie the game at 3-3.

In the fourth, the Yankees touched up Colon for three more runs as Greg Bird drove in a run with a double, then after Colon's departure, Brett Gardner would drive in Todd Frazier to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead, and Gary Sanchez drove in Bird with an RBI single to make it 6-3 and close the book on Colon. But the Yankees added three more in the inning, as Didi Gregorius followed Gary Sanchez with a three-run shot to right center to make it 9-3.

Colon could only go 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, while walking one and striking out three.

The Yankees added two more in the fifth, when Matt Holliday scored on a wild pitch, and Aaron Judge drove in Jacoby Ellsbury with a sacrifice fly to give the Yankees the 11-3 lead and final score.

Carson Shreve got the win, going three scoreless innings in relief of Luis Severino.

The third consecutive loss dropped the Twins to seven games behind the Yankees for the first Wild Card spot, but with the Indians sweep of the Angels, the Twins maintained their lead for the second spot.

The Twins head to face the Tigers Thursday, as Adalberto Mejia (4-6) takes on Jordan Zimmerman (8-12) at 6:10 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Player of the Series

In a putrid series for the Twins, it's only fitting that the player of the series happened to get the loss in game one. Ervin Santana tossed 5.2 innings allowing two runs on seven hits, but got the loss in Monday's game as he couldn't out duel Jaime Garcia in a 2-1 loss.