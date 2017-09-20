Southland and Leroy-Ostrander not consolidating

After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up.

Leading many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.

"It may actually have to happen at this point,"Harris Tiller, a Leroy-Ostrander parent, said.

There have been unofficial talks of Southland and Leroy-Ostrander merging into one school district for years, a rumor not all too popular.

"We think it's a bad idea because our school is already like crammed, and there's not enough room, and the teachers don't want that either," Savannah Volkhart, a Leroy-Ostrander 8th grader, said.

The talks finally became more of a serious consideration after both schools needed some financial help.

"I think with both districts going through facility issues right now, then that question has been coming up quite a bit," Jeff Sampson, Leroy-Ostrander and Southland Superintendent, said.

If the Southland School District continues on the same path financially, it would be operating under statutory debt by 2019.

However, it turns out that even consolidation wouldn't be able to help.

Any savings that would have come, would have been offset by students leaving the district and nearly doubled transportation costs.

As for student benefits, there's already Plenty of collaboration between the two school districts.

"[The two Districts] share resources back and forth, whether it's programs or administration and that in and of itself will be a cost saving effort for both districts without consolidation," Craig Popenhagan, father to 3 Southland students, said.

And now Southland really only has one option for fixing it's finances.

"There's been discussion of Rose Creek, and the closing of that building along with cuts in the operational budgets that goes along with that," Sampson said.

Rose Creek is Southland's Elementary School.

There's no current time line on closing that school and it's not a done deal.

The students would go from the Rose Creek building and find room within the existing buildings in Adams.

