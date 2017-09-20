Former senior center hosting tag sale at Armory building

The old Armory building in downtown Rochester is getting closer to taking on its next role.

The former Senior Citizens Center hosted a tag sale Wednesday to sell its old furniture, dishes, decorations, and more.

The center moved into its new home on Elton Hills Drive NW late last year and took on the name 125 Live.

The senior center had been using the Armory building for nearly 40 years.

A book store and restaurant are set to move in in the coming months.

"I'm really going to miss it. I think there a lot of great memories here, so a lot of older adults have nostalgia," said Sally Gallagher, Executive Director of 125 Live. "I think there are going to be people coming through feeling a little sad that we've moved on, and yet, I'm really excited about the new owners coming in."

The sale will continue Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anything left behind will be donated to charity.