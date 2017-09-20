Former senior center hosting tag sale at Armory building

The congressman is receiving the National Guard Association's Highest Honor, the Harry S. Truman award. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope. Rep.More >>
The congressman is receiving the National Guard Association's Highest Honor, the Harry S. Truman award. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope. Rep.More >>
Former senior center hosting tag sale at Armory buildingMore >>
Former senior center hosting tag sale at Armory buildingMore >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her. Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m.More >>
The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her. Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
Thursday and Friday, representatives for Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders will sit down with a mediator, as the two sides work to find a resolution to a dispute entering its fourth month.More >>
Thursday and Friday, representatives for Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders will sit down with a mediator, as the two sides work to find a resolution to a dispute entering its fourth month.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots. While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus i...More >>
Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots. While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus i...More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots. While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus i...More >>
Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots. While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus i...More >>