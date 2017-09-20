Parents of 4-year-old Rice County girl 'amazed' by efforts to find her

The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her.

Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Related: 4-Year-Old Rice County girl found safe after hours-long search

Christy Hanson, Sawyer's mom, said she had just finished making supper and was asking her family to come inside. Christy said her husband, Nicholas, and her sister, along with her two other children, all came into the home. But there was no sign of Sawyer.

Christy and Nicholas then ran outside to look for their 4-year-old daughter. They believe Sawyer may have chased after the family cat, causing her to wander off. After 20 minutes of searching, Christy's sister called for help.

"Your worst fears. You think the unimaginable and it's a scary time," said Christy.

Rice County deputies then spent the next several hours searching for Sawyer. They were joined by fire and rescue personnel from Kenyon, Nerstrand, Wanamingo, Faribault, Northfield and Medford. The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Police, Kenyon Police and Northfield Police helped with the search as well.

"I mean, we're such a small town here," said Sawyer's dad, Nicholas. "We know half the departments from Kenyon and Nerstrand. I know half of them. I grew up with half of them, their friends, and still see them all the time at the gas station and the restaurants, you know. Just amazing they came together and they're treating it like it's their own kid out there."

In all, more than 150 first responders walked along the roads and through the cornfields looking for Sawyer.

"We had drones looking for her. Two drones, a helicopter, and probably a couple hundred volunteers also came. It's just amazing how everybody came together," Nicholas said.

But after several hours, Sawyer was still nowhere to be found.

"It was windy so it was hard for them to look, and it was dark," said Christy. "It was emotionally draining."

After about seven hours of searching, Sawyer was found safe at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office. Sawyer had walked out of a cornfield that had not been searched yet. Some family friends then saw her and took her to an officer.

"It was amazing. All [Sawyer] did was hang onto my wife, Christy, and wouldn't let her go," said Nicholas of their reunion with their daughter. "The only ones who were crying were me and my wife. [Sawyer] was just amazing. But she got to take a nap in the cornfield, she said, too. She might have slept for a couple of hours though because she was covered in mud, from what it looked like, laying down. From what it looked like, she just got tired and just laid down for a little while."

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn was also relieved.

"It was just like a weight just dropped off all of us. We were hugging and high-fiving and shaking hands," said the sheriff.

When asked if Sawyer realized the amount of people looking for her, Nicholas replied, "I don't think it has sunk into her yet. It's still hardly sunk in for us. I mean, I have a huge yard here and it was full. Plus, our highway was full, almost corner to corner. It's just amazing."