RPU line workers coming home Thursday evening after helping rest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPU line workers coming home Thursday evening after helping restore power in Florida

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

According to Rochester Public Utilities, the utility line workers who went to Kissimmee, FL are expected to be back in Rochester late Thursday evening.

Approximately 16 municipal utility companies from around Minnesota headed to Florida on Sept. 9 to make sure people there have electricity. They met at RPU that Saturday morning, Sept. 9 to go over the game plan, gather equipment and supplies before heading to Florida.

No one knew exactly how long they'd be there; whether it would take weeks or months. 

"When Texas got hit, a lot of the other electrical companies in the southern area moved over to Texas to help out. And now they're short-handed, and with this big of a storm coming in they're asking for some of the northern boys to come down and help out," said Rochester Public Utilities Lead Lineman Chuck Floeter. "We wanna keep the lights on. It doesn't matter if it's a little storm up here in Rochester or if it's a big hurricane down in Florida, I don't know it's kind of like our war. That's what we wanna do - we wanna go down there, and we wanna fight, we wanna get the lights back on," said Floeter.

We'll hear more about their journey on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.