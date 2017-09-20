The 5th annual Commissioners on Wheels tour makes a stop at the Hormel Research & Development Laboratories in Austin

Commissioners from nine state agencies visited eleven communities and businesses in southeastern Minnesota during a three-day bus tour that concludes Tuesday afternoon.

The communities they visited were Hastings, Red Wing, Winona, St. Charles, Lanesboro, Chatfield, Rochester, Austin, Claremont, Owatonna and Faribault. The tour focuses on issues and investments related to innovation, manufacturing, workforce, energy and food production.

One of the the goals of the trip was to increase awareness of Minnesota Business First Stop, which Gov. Mark Dayton created it in 2012 to help businesses when working with state agencies. Minnesota Business First Stop streamlines the process for financing, licensing, technical assistance and other resources state agencies provide to businesses.

One commissioner said it was an eye opening experience visiting Hormel's Laboratories and seeing the work they do. "What I find wonderful is their commitment to the community, their commitment to the state, both as an employer but also their work with the foundations, with everything from food safety to the collaboration with other Minnesota businesses," said Commissioner of the Department of Transportation Charlie Zelle.

Commissioners visited several businesses and locations over the three days, including Red Wing Shoe Company in Red Wing, Winona Canoe in Winona, IBM in Rochester, and Al-Corn Ethanol in Claremont.

The state agencies taking part in the tour were the Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Pollution Control Agency, Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, Department of Revenue, Department of Labor and Industry, and Department of Commerce.

