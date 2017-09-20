The 5th annual Commissioners on Wheels tour makes a stop at the Hormel Research & Development Laboratories in Austin

A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
Some southeast Minnesota businesses are providing spaces for local musicians to flourish.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
