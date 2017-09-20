Mediation between Gov. Dayton and legislative leaders scheduled for Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday, representatives for Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders will sit down with a mediator, as the two sides work to find a resolution to a dispute entering its fourth month.

The governor released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the dates for the mediation, which was ordered by the Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this month. The court issued that ruling after it sided with the governor, arguing his line-item veto in late May was Constitutional, but wanted both sides to meet to work things out.

It was also announced that the mediator will cost the state $257 an hour. This is half the normal rate for commercial clients.

The discussion will be kept confidential until the mediation ends.

The Supreme Court has asked for a status update on talks sometime in late September. This, as one report said lawmakers would have to start laying off employees in December if a resolution isn't reached.