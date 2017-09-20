Mediation between Gov. Dayton and legislative leaders scheduled - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mediation between Gov. Dayton and legislative leaders scheduled for Thursday and Friday

Posted:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Thursday and Friday, representatives for Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders will sit down with a mediator, as the two sides work to find a resolution to a dispute entering its fourth month.

The governor released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the dates for the mediation, which was ordered by the Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this month. The court issued that ruling after it sided with the governor, arguing his line-item veto in late May was Constitutional, but wanted both sides to meet to work things out.

It was also announced that the mediator will cost the state $257 an hour. This is half the normal rate for commercial clients. 

The discussion will be kept confidential until the mediation ends.

The Supreme Court has asked for a status update on talks sometime in late September. This, as one report said lawmakers would have to start laying off employees in December if a resolution isn't reached. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.