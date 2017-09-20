Rep. Tim Walz to receive the Harry S. Truman award - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Tim Walz to receive the Harry S. Truman award

Posted:
MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) -

A major honor in store for Representative Tim Walz.

The congressman is receiving the National Guard Association's Highest Honor, the Harry S. Truman award. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope.

Rep. Walz was nominated by the senior officer of the Minnesota National Guard for his efforts to increase "quality of life benefits for national guard members." 

He'll receive the honor during a ceremony Wednesday morning at the Minnesota National Guard armory in Mankato.

