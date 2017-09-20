Exploring possibility of consolidation on Southland School Board meeting agenda

A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.

The Southland School Board meets with the LeRoy-Ostrander board for this informational session open to the public. Both districts are under the leadership of superintendent Jeff Sampson.

If combined, the expanded district would serve around 700 students.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Southland Middle and High School in Adams. Leaders stress this is just an informational meeting - no vote is taking place Wednesday.