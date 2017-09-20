$2 million grant awarded to Rochester school district for improved after school programs

Students in the Rochester school district will have access to some new and improved after school programs.

The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.

All four middle schools as well as Gage and Riverside Elementary schools will receive some of the grant money.

The district is also partnering with four organizations, that will each receive some of the funding for programs at those sites. Those partners are: The Boys and Girls Club, the Rochester International Youth Organization, the Somalia Rebuild Organization, and Somali Kulan Community.

"This is huge. This will serve hundreds of students in our community both in the school district programs and at our partner sites. And this will open the door always to the things the students want to do we always listen to them and try to meet their needs," said Executive Director of Community Education Amy Eich.

The $2 million grant is for three years, but the district could get an additional extension for another two years.