NewsCenter Today crew gets ready for flu season

Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots.

While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus is going to do. There are four parts to this vaccine. There's two types of Influenza A and two types of Influenza B in the Quadrivalent vaccine."

Dr. Adamson says the flu mist has not worked in recent years so it will not be available again this year.

He also says that it is not too early to get vaccinated. He says if you get a flu shot now, it will be effective through flu season.

