Businesses in southeast Minnesota work to grow music scene

Some southeast Minnesota businesses are providing spaces for local musicians to flourish.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Noelle Tripolino Roberts and her husband opened 75-seat music venue Jive Mill earlier this year. She says they saw an opportunity in the lack of venues charging for shows.

Zach Zurn recently opened Carpet Booth Studios. He says he immediately had requests for time in the recording studio after opening.

Rochester-based concert promotion organization My Town, My Music has a subscription service that allows people to vote on the acts they wish to see in concert. Co-founder Dustin Hart says the company has found a good hip-hop following in the city.

The city's music scene can be unpredictable. A Mayo Civic Center concert scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to low ticket sales.