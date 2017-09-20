Businesses in southeast Minnesota work to grow music scene

The congressman is receiving the National Guard Association's Highest Honor, the Harry S. Truman award. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope. Rep.More >>
The congressman is receiving the National Guard Association's Highest Honor, the Harry S. Truman award. Past recipients include Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope. Rep.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
The district announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting, it received a grant of just more than $2 million from the Minnesota Department of Education to go toward after school programs and services.More >>
Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots. While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus i...More >>
Wednesday morning, two health professionals from Olmsted Medical Center stopped by our KTTC studio to give the NewsCenter Today crew their flu shots. While pharmacist Danielle Roach administered the vaccine, Dr. Steven Adamson shared with us what is new about this year's vaccine. Dr. Adamson says, "They changed the type of the vaccine for H1N1 from California strain to Michigan strain. The flu shot is always the best available guess as to what the flu virus i...More >>
Minnesota government leaders are hesitant to tighten rules against Capitol protests that don't have permits even though some recent demonstrations turned into heated confrontations.More >>
Minnesota government leaders are hesitant to tighten rules against Capitol protests that don't have permits even though some recent demonstrations turned into heated confrontations.More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
After 8 years of a DFL governor, Republicans in Olmsted county are ready for a new face. However there are many possible new faces and they say the hard part is narrowing it down to one.More >>
After 8 years of a DFL governor, Republicans in Olmsted county are ready for a new face. However there are many possible new faces and they say the hard part is narrowing it down to one.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>
A special board meeting takes place Wednesday night in Adams, as the Southland School district explores the possibility of consolidating with a neighboring district.More >>