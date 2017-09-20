Minnesota Capitol panel reluctant to tighten protest rules - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota Capitol panel reluctant to tighten protest rules

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota government leaders are hesitant to tighten rules against Capitol protests that don't have permits even though some recent demonstrations turned into heated confrontations.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who chairs a Capitol security committee that examined the issue Tuesday, says the State Patrol has managed the situations well and that the state has "done a good job" protecting First Amendment rights.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the current permitting process exists to allow groups to reserve space on the Capitol grounds and give security an idea of the anticipated turnout. But some rallies have drawn opponents that have sought to disrupt or counter the main event.

State Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, has floated the idea of a designated protest space but says he's not sure where to put it or how to enforce it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.