Twins drop second straight to Yankees, losing 5-2

Jose Berrios (L, 12-8) was unable to get through four innings, and an early 2-1 lead evaporated quickly in the Minnesota Twins' 5-2 loss Tuesday to New York.

The Twins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Brian Dozier scored when Eduardo Escobar grounded into a double play.

However, the Twins regretted a missed opportunity that inning, as they had the bases loaded with no outs, and were only able to score one run.

The Yankees tied things up in the bottom of the second, when Brett Gardner doubled home Starlin Castro to make it a 1-1 game.

In the top of the third, the Twins grabbed a 2-1 lead thanks to Max Kepler's 18th home run of the year, a solo shot to right center.

But in the fourth, not only would Berrios leave the game after throwing 90 pitches to get only 13 batters out, but they also would lose the lead.

Brett Gardner came through again, this time with a RBI single to right, then Aaron Judge drove in Greg Bird with a sacrifice fly to right field to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Berrios could only go 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four.

The Yankees added runs in the fifth and sixth to increase their lead to 5-2 which was plenty for the Yankees pitching, as CC Sabathia (W, 12-5) led the way with a six inning start, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five. He was then relieved by Chad Green who tossed a scoreless seventh, David Robertson who struck out the side in the eighth, then Aroldis Chapman closed the door in the ninth to finalize the Twins' 5-2 defeat.

The Yankees and Twins play the final game of this three-game set on Wednesday at 12:05 as Bartolo Colon (6-13) faces hard throwing right-hander Luis Severino (13-6) at Yankee Stadium.