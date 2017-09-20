Annual GOP picnic helps voters meet Republican gubernatorial candidates

After 8 years of a DFL governor, Republicans in Olmsted county are ready for a new face.

However there are many possible new faces and they say the hard part is narrowing it down to one.

"We as individuals who are looking forward to the election, have some tough choices to make," Greg Gallas, Deputy Chair of the Olmsted County GOP, said.

"We have quite a field of candidates running, so I'm hoping to pick up some information to help me start figuring out who I want to vote for," Len Griffith, a Republican voter, said.

Four of the candidates were represented at the picnic.

Voters there told us they felt as if they saw some strong candidates.

"I think we need a change in the governorship for many reasons as stated here tonight," Fred Nobrega, another Republican voter, said. "I do agree that almost all the candidates would fulfill that position well."

Whoever they narrow it down to, party leaders hope Republican voters can rally behind them and retain party unity.

"I think we've learned from the past, that a primary challenge doesn't do the party any good," Gallas said. "It's time for us to get behind our candidate."

While it gave people an understanding of the candidates positions, the picnic created an atmosphere where like-minded individuals could discuss the issues that pertained to them.

It also gave existing lawmakers a chance to meet with their constituents and learn what they want for the next legislative session.

"I think it's meetings like this that give them encouragement and enthusiasm to continue to participate," Nobrega said.