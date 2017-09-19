Authorities search for a young girl near Kenyon

Search and rescue crews searched for a young girl near Kenyon Tuesday night.

KTTC is still working to gather information, but our crew on scene said earlier this evening, the child wandered from home.

Kenyon authorities fear the little girl might have gone into a cornfield northwest of Kenyon on Lamb Avenue.

State Patrol, Goodhue County, Kenyon Fire, and Kenyon Police combed the cornfield and areas nearby.

Dozens of volunteers joined in the search.

