"Refreshing" commitment from Freeborn County, the county agreed to hire a healthcare consultant to look at the viability of an acute care hospital in Albert Lea

A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
Minnesota is running out of time to receive approval from the federal government for its plan to lower health insurance premiums next year.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
