UPDATE: Iowa Department of Public Safety cancels Amber Alert for three children

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday night shortly before 9 p.m. that the children have been located, and the Amber Alert is canceled.

An Amber Alert has been issued Tuesday afternoon for three children out of Clay County, Iowa in the northwest part of the state.

Adia and Lillian Johnson-Enos, 8, and Olivia Arzaga, 4, were abducted at 7:30 this morning in the town of Royal, Iowa.

The abduction occurred around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities are looking for a 2003 Maroon Cadillac CTS with Iowa license plate 561 XEY, driven by Danica Arzaga, 25.

They are believed to be traveling in northwest Iowa or Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports Danica Arzaga is a non-custodial mother who left this morning with the children without permission.

If you see this car or have any information, authorities ask that you call 9-1-1.






