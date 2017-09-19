Rochester officer obtains $1 million settlement after claim of d - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester officer obtains $1 million settlement after claim of discrimination and retaliation by police department

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.

The settlement was made public this morning by a Minneapolis law firm representing Lt. Elisa or Eli Umpierre.

The law firm said Lt. Elisa Umpierre has been on administrative leave since last year. She first reported what she felt was racial bias over a favorable assignment given to another officer.

Later, the law firm said Rochester Police Chief Roger Peterson filed an internal complaint against her over Facebook posts in which Lt. Umpiere criticized excessive force by police officers. She also expressed support for Standing Rock protesters.

That's when the City of Rochester hired an external investigator and placed her on administrative leave.

After that investigation stretched out over several months, Umpierre's lawyers said that's when she filed a charge of discrimination and retaliation against the R.P.D.

Chief Peterson later recommended that Lt. Umpierre be terminated based on the Facebook posts and her complaints of suspected racial bias.

The Halunen Law Firm of Minneapolis, which said it offers help to whistleblowers, reached the $1 million settlement in negotiations with the city.

So far, a call to the City Attorney for reaction have not yet been returned.

