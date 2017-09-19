Minnesota reaching deadline to get insurance rate approval

A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
Minnesota is running out of time to receive approval from the federal government for its plan to lower health insurance premiums next year.More >>
Minnesota is running out of time to receive approval from the federal government for its plan to lower health insurance premiums next year.More >>
Minneapolis' police chief says he's seeing an increase in use of body cameras since he required that officers turn them on when responding to any call.More >>
Minneapolis' police chief says he's seeing an increase in use of body cameras since he required that officers turn them on when responding to any call.More >>
Top Republicans and the DFL governor have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton's decision to veto the Legislature's operating budget after the session concluded in late May.More >>
Top Republicans and the DFL governor have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton's decision to veto the Legislature's operating budget after the session concluded in late May.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.More >>
A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth. Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township. Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home. It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged...More >>
A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth. Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township. Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home. It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged...More >>
The FBI's Omaha field office is warning college students in Nebraska and Iowa of a phone scam that spoofs the FBI's telephone number on the victim's caller ID. The FBI says its offices in at least eight states have received multiple calls reporting the scam involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent and demanding repayment of a school loan and tuition. The caller sometimes threatens the victim with arrest and not graduating from school if payment isn't immediately made via MoneyGr...More >>
The FBI's Omaha field office is warning college students in Nebraska and Iowa of a phone scam that spoofs the FBI's telephone number on the victim's caller ID. The FBI says its offices in at least eight states have received multiple calls reporting the scam involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent and demanding repayment of a school loan and tuition. The caller sometimes threatens the victim with arrest and not graduating from school if payment isn't immediately made via MoneyGr...More >>
The Racine United Methodist Church used its community bread oven for a Dough Raiser on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. "It makes you feel like you're part of a larger community, because people come together and recognize that, you know, it could be us next time. It could be a tornado or something else, and just to realize that we're larger than just our small little communities," said church member Jeff Goeldi. Disasters unfolded in Texas, Lo...More >>
The Racine United Methodist Church used its community bread oven for a Dough Raiser on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. "It makes you feel like you're part of a larger community, because people come together and recognize that, you know, it could be us next time. It could be a tornado or something else, and just to realize that we're larger than just our small little communities," said church member Jeff Goeldi. Disasters unfolded in Texas, Lo...More >>
When tennis shoes hit a gravel road it's magic. "It's a little bit of therapy, but mostly I love the competition,"' said avid-runner Harlan Hanson. "Some weeks I'll get in 30 miles other weeks I'll get in two." The 58-year-old has been clocking miles for the past eight years. He's competed in six full marathons and 20 half marathons. However, there's one race that stands out from among the rest: the 2015 Med City Half Marathon. "All of a su...More >>
When tennis shoes hit a gravel road it's magic. "It's a little bit of therapy, but mostly I love the competition,"' said avid-runner Harlan Hanson. "Some weeks I'll get in 30 miles other weeks I'll get in two." The 58-year-old has been clocking miles for the past eight years. He's competed in six full marathons and 20 half marathons. However, there's one race that stands out from among the rest: the 2015 Med City Half Marathon. "All of a su...More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions. Unhealthy levels of ozone pose a problem for people with heart and breathing conditions.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions. Unhealthy levels of ozone pose a problem for people with heart and breathing conditions.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
Top Republicans and the DFL governor have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton's decision to veto the Legislature's operating budget after the session concluded in late May.More >>
Top Republicans and the DFL governor have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton's decision to veto the Legislature's operating budget after the session concluded in late May.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
Minnesota is running out of time to receive approval from the federal government for its plan to lower health insurance premiums next year.More >>
Minnesota is running out of time to receive approval from the federal government for its plan to lower health insurance premiums next year.More >>