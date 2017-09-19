Minneapolis chief: Body camera use up after policy change - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minneapolis chief: Body camera use up after policy change

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Minneapolis' police chief says he's seeing an increase in use of body cameras since he required that officers turn them on when responding to any call.

Numbers released Monday show that from July 29 to Aug. 27, officers recorded 55,729 videos with their body-worn cameras. That's up 133 percent from the 23,876 videos recorded from June 15 to July 14.

The hours of video recorded jumped nearly 260 percent, with more than 9,000 hours recorded in the July to August period.

Chief Medaria Arradondo changed the department's policy after an officer shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond on July 15. The officers did not turn on their body cameras before the shooting.

The numbers were released a day before the City Council hears results from an internal audit on body cameras.

