Athlete of the Week - Andrew Wenstrom

The Randolph Rockets 9-man football team has blasted off to a 3-0 start in its 2017 season, averaging 43 points per game in the early going.

Leading the way for the Rockets has been Quarterback Andrew Wenstrom.

"We're not surprised. We saw some of that last year, when he was a sophomore. He's put in a lot of work this offseason, he's naturally gifted," said Coach Mike Schmidt.

Through three games, Wenstrom has scored 14 touchdowns -- 10 through the air, and 4 on the ground -- while accounting for nearly 1,000 yards of total offense. But it's not the work he and his team have done this year he thinks is giving them the early success.

"We started just winning in 5th grade. And in 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th we lost just one time -- that's when we all kind of realized we had something special here," said Wenstrom. "Last year, probably mid-season, I realized I could be a very successful starting quarterback and the confidence just hit and I haven't looked back."

As a starting quarterback, Wenstrom shoulders a lot of responsibility for his school and town, and that's what motivates him to put in the work necessary to succeed.

"We don't want to disappoint the fans or anything, so if you put in the work when nobody is looking, it's going to fill the stands. And so when people come out, they expect a show, and that's what we like to put on for them," Wenstrom said.

Coach Schmidt added, "He's just, he's very competitive. And he doesn't vocalize it all the time, but you can see it on the field. He wants to do whatever it takes to win."

"We're used to winning, we don't expect to lose," said Wenstrom. "And when we do lose, we all start working hard again on Monday. None of us like to lose. And it's just not something we are used to or anything."