Mayo Clinic donates to help with Irma relief

Mayo Clinic made a donation to help emergency relief efforts after Hurricane Irma in Northeast Florida and throughout the state.

Mayo Clinic's total donation is $500 thousand towards disaster relief .

Of that total, half will go to the Florida First Coast Relief Fund.

The other half will go to the American Red Cross.

Florida First Coast Relief fund will address needs in the Jacksonville community, where Mayo Clinic Health System has a campus,and surrounding counties.

The American Red Cross will help communities in Florida affected by the storm.