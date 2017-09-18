Mayo Clinic donates to help with Irma relief

Mayo Clinic's total donation is $500 thousand towards disaster relief .More >>
Mayo Clinic's total donation is $500 thousand towards disaster relief .More >>
Monday, Hormel announced two donations for organizations working to feed people right in Austin.More >>
Monday, Hormel announced two donations for organizations working to feed people right in Austin.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy. The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...More >>
Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy. The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation. Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting. "We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger. The investigation remains ongoing.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt. Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.More >>
Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.More >>
One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.More >>