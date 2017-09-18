Hormel Foods makes donations in fight against hunger

Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy. The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...