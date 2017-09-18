Olmsted County Deputies looking for stolen handgun - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County Deputies looking for stolen handgun

Posted:
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Olmsted County officials confirmed Monday that deputies are looking for a loaded handgun that someone stole over the weekend.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Peregrine Place Northwest.

Deputies believe the gun is a Glock 43 9 millimeter.

Authorities said someone took it between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

The gun as in the vehicle's center console.

Deputies are searching for possible suspects. 

