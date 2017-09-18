Shooting leads to marijuana bust in Austin neighborhood

Klein and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Carrie Ann Iverson. Police found marijuana inside her home as well.

A single gunshot on the home's front window. Police don't know if the shooting and marijuana operation are connected.

An Austin home, where neighbors say nothing ever happens, is now at the center of an investigation.

Austin police uncovered a marijuana operation inside, but were called to the home for a different reason: a shooting.

Police arrested 39-year-old Matthew Klein and 36-year-old Carrie Ann Iverson on Sunday.

Klein lives 910 11th Ave. SW, where the shooting occurred. Iverson, his girlfriend, lives at another home on the 200 block of S. Main St.

"Officers did find numerous shell casings from a 40 millimeter handgun was on scene," said Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger.

The shooting happened on Saturday, but neighbors didn't call police until Sunday morning. KTTC spoke to two neighbors, who were too scared to go on camera, who said the neighborhood has issues, but not Klein's house. They even referred to him as the quietest person on the street.

On Saturday, that same neighbor said she heard what sounded like thunder. Her son told her he thought it was gunshots.

The next day they saw police cars out front of Klein's home taking several items. Austin police obtained a search warrant for both homes on Sunday.

When they went inside Klein's home, they found 46 marijuana plants. They later found mason jars filled with a leafy green substance at Iverson's home.

"We have no idea if this is an isolated incident and a coincidence with the shots being fired and finding this operation...or if this operation is what caused the shots to be fired," said Chief Krueger.

Iverson had two children living with her: a 12-year-old and a 10-month-old. Both children were removed from the home, but it's unclear where they're staying for the time being.

Charges are currently pending against Klein and Iverson. The investigation remains ongoing.