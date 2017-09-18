Shots fired into Austin home, two arrested after police find marijuana grow operation

Austin police are investigating who shot multiple rounds into a home on 11th Avenue Southwest Saturday evening. Apparently no one was hurt.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and found numerous 40-caliber cartridges, and holes in a home in the 900 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

Police Chief Brian Krueger said two people are in custody after officers found a marijuana grow operation at the home that was struck by gunfire.

Using search warrants, police also found marijuana product at a second location on the 200 Block of South Main Street.

The man and woman in custody are boyfriend-girlfriend, says the chief, and their two children may also be impacted. The Mower County Attorney is contemplating charges in the case.