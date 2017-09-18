Crash on Broadway Avenue North turns deadly - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Crash on Broadway Avenue North turns deadly

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says an accident in the 68-hundred block of Broadway Avenue North Friday afternoon has taken a life.

The accident happened at 12:47 p.m. in Haverhill Township. The sheriff's office says 89-year-old James Ryan of Wabasha was southbound in a pickup truck when he veered into the northbound lane. Deputies say Ryan was injured when he struck a driveway embankment, landing hard. His 86-year-old wife, Beverly Ann Ryan, was also in the vehicle.

Investigators tried to interview to both James and Beverly Ryan at the scene, but they were in shock.

According to the his obituary, James Ryan died at the hospital Friday.

His wife is currently recovering at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital.

James Ryan served as an officer with the Rochester Police Department before retiring as the Assistant Chief of Police in 1988. 

