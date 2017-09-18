Twins come back from 5-0 in 13-7 win versus Toronto

The Minnesota Twins' Kyle Gibson was finally touched for five runs in Sunday's start, but a seven-run second inning allowed the Twins to make a comeback from 5-0 in this 13-7 victory.

Things got out of hand for Gibson right away in the top of the first. Two batters into the game, Gibson allowed a home run to Josh Donaldson to make it 1-0, then he walked four of the next five batters to make it a 2-0 game. Following the four-pitch walk of Ryan Goins, Raffy Lopez singled to right field, scoring two and making it 4-0 after one.

In the top of the second, Donaldson took Gibson deep for a second time, giving his team a 5-0 lead.

The Twins offense then got to work.

Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton started the second inning with back-to-back home runs to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Following the home runs, the Twins loaded the bases for Brian Dozier, who singled to left field to drive in Eduardo Escobar. Then Joe Mauer reached on a force attempt and an error by Blue Jays' second baseman Ryan Goins that scored two runs, and tied the game at five. Following Mauer, Jorge Polanco grounded into a force out, scoring Dozier to give the Twins the 6-5 lead. Then coming back around to where it started, Eddie Rosario kept the inning alive with a single, and then Buxton lined a double to left to score Polanco and give the Twins a 7-5 lead.

The Twins added more in the fifth. Jason Castro singled through the left side of the infield to score Escobar, making it 8-5, then Mauer came up with the bases loaded once again, and this time, he blasted his seventh home run of the year, a grand slam, to give the Twins a 12-5 lead. Eddie Rosario finished off the scoring for the Twins with his second home run of the game, his 26th, to make it 13-5.

The Blue Jays scored two in the seventh off of Aaron Slegers, but they couldn't muster any more as the Twins held on for the 13-7 victory.

Kyle Gibson, despite giving up five runs in his six innings, got the win, as he struck out eight, but walked five.

The win gave the Twins a series split against Toronto.

The Twins are in New York Monday, as they face a New York Yankees team that currently sits four games ahead of Minnesota for the first Wild Card spot.

The game will get underway at 6:05 at Yankee Stadium with Ervin Santana (15-7) versus former Twin Jaime Garcia (5-9).

Player of the Series

Byron Buxton is the "Player of the Series." Over the four-game set, Buxton hit .428 (6-14) with two home runs, a stolen base and two walks. His first home run was the walk-off blast in Thursday night's game, then his second came on Sunday during their huge comeback. The superb weekend has seen his average climb to .258 for the year.