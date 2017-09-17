UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe

Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe.

Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page. He was getting medical attention. Police did not release any other details on how Armstrong was located.

Kenyon Police posted the following message on Facebook:

...We are so thankful for everyone who physically helped with the search, helped with thoughts and prayers, and good suggestions as to where to look, etc. It takes a village and we certainly had that here [Sunday]. We cannot thank all the fire departments, K9 rescue units, Goodhue County Sheriff's Posse, & staff, and volunteers, etc.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Kenyon Police Department, several fire departments, and more than 100 volunteers are searching for an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment.

Charles Armstrong, 80, was last seen at Gunderson Gardens on Huseth Street at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, said Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander.

Police have tried calling Armstrong's cell phone, but he has not answered. Authorities did learn that Armstrong called his son at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Sjolander explained. But police are having trouble pinging his location.

Armstrong is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes. Armstrong walks with a limp because he's missing a part of his foot and wears a prosthesis, said Chief Sjolander. Armstrong left his glasses at his apartment.

In addition to the Kenyon Police Department, two K-9 units, the Kenyon Fire Department, the Wanamingo Fire Department, the Pine Island Fire Department and about 125 volunteers are searching for Armstrong as of Sunday afternoon, Chief Sjolander said. In addition, some drones are helping with the search.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the dispatch non-emergency number at 651-385-3155.