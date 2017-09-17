UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe.

Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page. He was getting medical attention. Police did not release any other details on how Armstrong was located.

Kenyon Police posted the following message on Facebook:

...We are so thankful for everyone who physically helped with the search, helped with thoughts and prayers, and good suggestions as to where to look, etc.

It takes a village and we certainly had that here [Sunday]. We cannot thank all the fire departments, K9 rescue units, Goodhue County Sheriff's Posse, & staff, and volunteers, etc.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Kenyon Police Department, several fire departments, and more than 100 volunteers are searching for an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment.

Charles Armstrong, 80, was last seen at Gunderson Gardens on Huseth Street at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, said Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander.

Police have tried calling Armstrong's cell phone, but he has not answered. Authorities did learn that Armstrong called his son at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Sjolander explained. But police are having trouble pinging his location.

Armstrong is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes. Armstrong walks with a limp because he's missing a part of his foot and wears a prosthesis, said Chief Sjolander. Armstrong left his glasses at his apartment.

In addition to the Kenyon Police Department, two K-9 units, the Kenyon Fire Department, the Wanamingo Fire Department, the Pine Island Fire Department and about 125 volunteers are searching for Armstrong as of Sunday afternoon, Chief Sjolander said. In addition, some drones are helping with the search.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the dispatch non-emergency number at 651-385-3155.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe

    UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe

    Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page. 

    More >>

    Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page. 

    More >>

  • Hundreds of dogs compete for Best in Show at Graham Arena

    Hundreds of dogs compete for Best in Show at Graham Arena

    Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy.  The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...

    More >>

    Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy.  The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...

    More >>

  • Racine church bakes bread for hurricane victims

    Racine church bakes bread for hurricane victims

    The Racine United Methodist Church used its community bread oven for a Dough Raiser on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. "It makes you feel like you're part of a larger community, because people come together and recognize that, you know, it could be us next time. It could be a tornado or something else, and just to realize that we're larger than just our small little communities," said church member Jeff Goeldi. Disasters unfolded in Texas, Lo...More >>
    The Racine United Methodist Church used its community bread oven for a Dough Raiser on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. "It makes you feel like you're part of a larger community, because people come together and recognize that, you know, it could be us next time. It could be a tornado or something else, and just to realize that we're larger than just our small little communities," said church member Jeff Goeldi. Disasters unfolded in Texas, Lo...More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 79-year-old woman found dead in submerged car in Duluth

    79-year-old woman found dead in submerged car in Duluth

    A picture of Darlene Lukovsky posted on her daughter's Facebook page.A picture of Darlene Lukovsky posted on her daughter's Facebook page.

     A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth. Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township. Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home. It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged...

    More >>

     A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth. Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township. Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home. It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged...

    More >>

  • High speed chase with one-year-old child in the back seat, dad taken to jail

    High speed chase with one-year-old child in the back seat, dad taken to jail

    Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat.  The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.

    More >>

    Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat.  The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe

    UPDATE: 80-year-old Kenyon man found safe

    Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page. 

    More >>

    Kenyon Police say an elderly man with dementia who left his assisted living apartment has been found safe. Charles Armstrong, 80, was found alive at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in town, according to the Kenyon Police Department's Facebook page. 

    More >>

  • IBM suing State of Minnesota

    IBM is suing the State of Minnesota for more than $33 million. 

    More >>

    IBM is suing the State of Minnesota for more than $33 million. 

    More >>

  • Deputies: Caller follows drunk driver to Byron, driver blows .35 BAC

    Deputies: Caller follows drunk driver to Byron, driver blows .35 BAC

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.

    More >>

  • Hundreds of dogs compete for Best in Show at Graham Arena

    Hundreds of dogs compete for Best in Show at Graham Arena

    Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy.  The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...

    More >>

    Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy.  The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...

    More >>

  • FBI says scammers target Nebraska, Iowa college students

    FBI says scammers target Nebraska, Iowa college students

    The FBI's Omaha field office is warning college students in Nebraska and Iowa of a phone scam that spoofs the FBI's telephone number on the victim's caller ID. The FBI says its offices in at least eight states have received multiple calls reporting the scam involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent and demanding repayment of a school loan and tuition. The caller sometimes threatens the victim with arrest and not graduating from school if payment isn't immediately made via MoneyGr...More >>
    The FBI's Omaha field office is warning college students in Nebraska and Iowa of a phone scam that spoofs the FBI's telephone number on the victim's caller ID. The FBI says its offices in at least eight states have received multiple calls reporting the scam involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent and demanding repayment of a school loan and tuition. The caller sometimes threatens the victim with arrest and not graduating from school if payment isn't immediately made via MoneyGr...More >>

  • 2 Minnesota moms charged in Michigan genital mutilation case

    2 Minnesota moms charged in Michigan genital mutilation case

    Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.

    More >>

    Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.