Hundreds of dogs compete for Best in Show at Graham Arena

Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena on the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in Rochester this weekend.

The Rochester MN Kennel Club is holding its 50th and 51th annual AKC licensed all-breed dog shows with dogs from across the country participating.

More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy.

The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed.

"It's a great place to see a lot of different breeds that you don't normally see maybe walking down the street in your neighborhood. There are dogs here from all over the country, and some of these breeds we don't see a lot of. So it's a great way if you're thinking of getting a dog, to meet with the people that own them and live with them... to know if it's a good dog for you - good fit for your family," said show chair Diana Mann.



The show begins Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.