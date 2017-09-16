Racine church bakes bread for hurricane victims

The Racine United Methodist Church used its community bread oven for a Dough Raiser on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"It makes you feel like you're part of a larger community, because people come together and recognize that, you know, it could be us next time. It could be a tornado or something else, and just to realize that we're larger than just our small little communities," said church member Jeff Goeldi.

Disasters unfolded in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands within the past few weeks.

Between 15 and 20 people volunteered to work together as Minnesotans to "Love Thy Neighbor".

"It just connects us to the larger, you know, human race, and the likes and know that we're a part of that."

The oven was initially for community members to learn how to bake bread. Volunteers expect to make 150 batches of bread for hurricane relief. They are hoping to bake a total of 1,200 loaves of Oatmeal Wheat Bread.

"It's not just a church thing it's a community thing. So we involve people that aren't necessarily just part of the church also."

They're asking $10 per loaf of bread. If all of the seven community ovens are able to bake, they could potentially raise $1,200 in one day.

The money raised and any additional donations will go directly to relief agencies by each of the community ovens.