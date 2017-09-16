FBI says scammers target Nebraska, Iowa college students

Calling all dog lovers! More than 700 dogs will strut their stuff at the Graham Arena in Rochester this weekend. It's the 41st annual dog show, with dogs from across the country participating. More than 700 dogs will compete for the Best in Show trophy. The public is invited to attend and see the different breeds. You can also "Meet the Breed" if you're interested in adopting and want to know more about a certain breed. "It's a great place to see a lot of...More >>
A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth. Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township. Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home. It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged...More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.More >>
With the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, for some it brings back memories of the previous conflict there. Nearly 100 hundred veterans are preparing for a big trip Saturday, many of them Korean war veterans. One, in Houston, Minnesota, is spending Friday night with his family before the trip.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions. Unhealthy levels of ozone pose a problem for people with heart and breathing conditions.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars after officers found a gun and heroin in his car.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
