79-year-old woman found dead in submerged car in Duluth

A picture of Darlene Lukovsky posted on her daughter's Facebook page.

A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth.

Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township.

Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home.

It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged in the lake.

Authorities say it appears she missed a curve and drove into the water.

Lukovsky would have turned 80 on Sunday.