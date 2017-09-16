79-year-old woman found dead in submerged car in Duluth - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

79-year-old woman found dead in submerged car in Duluth

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
A picture of Darlene Lukovsky posted on her daughter's Facebook page. A picture of Darlene Lukovsky posted on her daughter's Facebook page.
NEAR DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) -

 A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged car in a lake in Duluth.

Authorities say Darlene Lukovsky was found Saturday morning in Island Lake, in Duluth's Fredenburg Township.

Family members said she had gone to the grocery store on Friday and was long overdue in getting home.

It was foggy at the time, and family members and St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies began searching along her route. Her sport utility vehicle was found early Saturday, completely submerged in the lake.

Authorities say it appears she missed a curve and drove into the water.

Lukovsky would have turned 80 on Sunday.

