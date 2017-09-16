High speed chase with one-year-old child in the back seat, dad taken to jail

Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.

Lt. Jeremy Brennan of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the drama began about 11 p.m. Friday when a Janesville police officer spotted the 2010 Mercury Milan gong 112 mph west on County Road 2. The officer and a Waseca Co. Sheriff's Deputy gave chase toward the city of St. Clair into Blue Earth County.

Brennan said when the driver tried to turn onto Co. Road 8 from Co. Road 90 the deputy performed a "Pursuit Intervention Technique" and the car went into the west ditch.

"Deputies and officers located a year and a half year old child in the rear seat safely buckled into a car seat," said Brennan in a statement to reporters. "The child was removed from the vehicle by Law Enforcement and checked over by Gold Cross Paramedics."

Brennan said the child was not hurt and the toddler's father was arrested and jailed at Waseca. He said Saturday morning the child was turned over to his mother.

Brennan said the Waseca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Janesville Police Department, Mankato Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.