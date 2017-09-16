High speed chase with one-year-old child in the back seat, dad taken to jail

Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a car going more than 100 mph late Friday night through Waseca County, and later discovered there was a one-year-old child in the back seat. The child's father, a 21-year-old man driving the car, was arrested.More >>
With the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, for some it brings back memories of the previous conflict there. Nearly 100 hundred veterans are preparing for a big trip Saturday, many of them Korean war veterans. One, in Houston, Minnesota, is spending Friday night with his family before the trip.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions. Unhealthy levels of ozone pose a problem for people with heart and breathing conditions.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
Organizers say a fundraiser to pay student lunch debt at the St. Paul school that employed a man who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer has far exceeded expectations.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.More >>
