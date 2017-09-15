Korean War veteran prepares for Honor Flight to DC

With the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, for some it brings back memories of the previous conflict there.

Nearly 100 hundred veterans are preparing for a big trip Saturday, many of them Korean war veterans.

One, in Houston, Minnesota, is spending Friday night with his family before the trip.

Joe McManimon is joining around 80 Korean war veterans and 6 World War 2 veterans for an Honor Flight out of La Crosse early tomorrow morning.

He grew up on his family farm near Houston, where he returned to work after the war.

He was inducted into service in 1951 where he served in a transportation company bringing supplies to the front lines.

The La Crosse area honor flight is inviting more Korean war veterans as of late, because there are fewer world war 2 veterans in their area.

McManimon and his daughter Margaret are excited for the trip, especially since he's never done anything like this before.

"I guess seeing the memorials and enjoying the flight with the other participants," McManimon said."It's the kind of things that we reminisce over and talk about the past."

Their day will be packed Saturday, leaving at 7 a.m. from La Crosse to check out all the memorials in Washington, DC, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Korean war Memorial along with the Vietnam war Memorial.

They'll return to La Crosse later Saturday evening.

This is a bit of an early birthday present for McManimon.

He'll be turning 89 on the 19th.