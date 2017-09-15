Korean War veteran prepares for Honor Flight to DC

With the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, for some it brings back memories of the previous conflict there. Nearly 100 hundred veterans are preparing for a big trip Saturday, many of them Korean war veterans. One, in Houston, Minnesota, is spending Friday night with his family before the trip.More >>
With the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, for some it brings back memories of the previous conflict there. Nearly 100 hundred veterans are preparing for a big trip Saturday, many of them Korean war veterans. One, in Houston, Minnesota, is spending Friday night with his family before the trip.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions. Unhealthy levels of ozone pose a problem for people with heart and breathing conditions.More >>
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions. Unhealthy levels of ozone pose a problem for people with heart and breathing conditions.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
Organizers say a fundraiser to pay student lunch debt at the St. Paul school that employed a man who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer has far exceeded expectations.More >>
Organizers say a fundraiser to pay student lunch debt at the St. Paul school that employed a man who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer has far exceeded expectations.More >>
The off-duty police officer who stopped a stabbing at a Minnesota mall last year says he hopes other officers in his situation would have done the same thing.More >>
The off-duty police officer who stopped a stabbing at a Minnesota mall last year says he hopes other officers in his situation would have done the same thing.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.More >>
Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.More >>
Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.More >>
The off-duty police officer who stopped a stabbing at a Minnesota mall last year says he hopes other officers in his situation would have done the same thing.More >>
The off-duty police officer who stopped a stabbing at a Minnesota mall last year says he hopes other officers in his situation would have done the same thing.More >>