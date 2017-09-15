IBM suing State of Minnesota

IBM is suing the State of Minnesota for more than $33 million.

The computer giant, with a large footprint in northwest Rochester, is claiming that it made a mistake on its tax filings for the years 2012 through 2014.

Minnesota Public Radio discovered the lawsuit had been filed in Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul on Wednesday.

IBM spokesman Doug Shelton refused to say anything more on the matter.

However, IBM is claiming that it made mistakes on its initial filings and is owed millions more for research tax credits for those years.

Much of that research is done here in Rochester.