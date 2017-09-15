Air quality alert for ozone affects southeast Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Friday because of elevated levels of ozone and warned people with respiratory conditions to take precautions.

This week has been feeling more like the dog days of summer, rather than the middle of September.

Due to the unseasonably warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies, ozone levels are on the rise.

While ozone in the stratosphere protects us from the sun's harmful UV rays, ozone at the ground-level can be harmful.

Unhealthy levels of ozone can become a problem for people with heart conditions, asthma, and other breathing related conditions.

Some people were not crazy about being outside Friday afternoon, including Dianna Johnson of Rochester.

"It's pretty hot and the air is pretty heavy. I get short of breath. I just get short of breath. It's nice when it's cool and the air is

not so full of everything," said Johnson.

Animals can also feel the effects of poor air quality on hot, sunny days like Friday.

Johnson's dog Shadow was not enjoying the weather either--"when it's hot and humid like this, he can't go too far before getting tired."

The air quality alert for ozone was set to expire at 8 p.m. Friday for southeast Minnesota.