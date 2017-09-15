Man prepares to run half marathon after collapsing in race two years ago

When tennis shoes hit a gravel road it's magic. "It's a little bit of therapy, but mostly I love the competition,"' said avid-runner Harlan Hanson.

"Some weeks I'll get in 30 miles other weeks I'll get in two."

The 58-year-old has been clocking miles for the past eight years. He's competed in six full marathons and 20 half marathons.



However, there's one race that stands out from among the rest: the 2015 Med City Half Marathon.

"All of a sudden I couldn't pick up my feet. I remember falling and remember halfway down but don't remember hitting the ground."

He collapsed one mile away from the finish line.

"I was running along and I made it to mile 12 and my heart stopped. I fell over dead."

Four nurses happened to be running behind him. They administered CPR and brought him back to life.

Harlan was taken to Mayo Clinic in downtown Rochester right after he collapsed. Less than one week later he had triple bypass surgery. A scar is the only visible sign from the operation.

One year later, in 2016, he ran four half marathons.

He's currently training for the next Med City Half Marathon in September. As he prepares to add another 13 miles, he's thankful for those four nurses who helped him cross the finish line."To Lorelei, Ann, Matt, and Megan: I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

KTTC tried reaching out to the four nurses who helped Harlan, but when we called them we only got their voicemail.

Harlan said they're a miracle from God, because if they weren't right behind him he doesn't know what would've happened.