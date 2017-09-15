Rochester teen behind bars for car theft, leads officers on chase

Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night.

Police said the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.

Officers received information Thursday, around 4:25 p.m., from a caller stating that a stolen car was being kept on the 1300 Block of Marion Road Southeast. Police were already familiar with the car because they had video of the suspect driving it out of a nearby Kwik Trip that morning. In the video, the suspect can be seen hitting a sign on his way out.

When police arrived to the location, a 17-year-old ran away from them. Officers chased the teen through some nearby woods for about two hours.

Officers released a canine to find the suspect, but the dog's leash got stuck.

Officers are unable to release the name of the suspect since he's a minor.

He faces motor vehicle theft, fleeing an officer, and obstruction of justice charges.

