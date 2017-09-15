Officer who stopped Minnesota mall stabbing speaks out

The off-duty police officer who stopped a stabbing at a Minnesota mall last year says he hopes other officers in his situation would have done the same thing.

Avon Police Officer Jason Falconer tells KNSI radio he was at Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud last Sept. 17 when he saw people running from a man in a security uniform.

Falconer says 20-year-old Dahir Adan of St. Cloud asked Falconer if he was Muslim. Falconer said no, and noticed Adan had "crazy eyes" and was holding two knives.

Falconer shot and killed Adan after Adan charged at him. Falconer has been called a hero, but says he believes other off-duty officers would've acted the same.

Ten people were injured in the stabbing. Authorities have said Adan may have been radicalized.