Sentencing for convicted killer, David Easter underway

More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.

Easter shot and killed Spencer Brown at Myre-Big Island State Park in August 2016.

He was convicted of 2nd degree murder on all counts in April.

Easter claimed the shooting was in self-defense because Brown approached him with what appeared to be a bat, but the jury didn't buy it.

This morning, Easter's attorney asked for a re-trial. That request was denied by Judge Schwabb.

During a mid-morning recess, the pre-sentencing investigation was looked over.

Sentencing got underway at 10:45 a.m. after getting delayed more than once during the summer.