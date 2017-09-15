Sentencing for convicted killer, David Easter underway - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sentencing for convicted killer, David Easter underway

Posted:
(KTTC) -

More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court. 

Easter shot and killed Spencer Brown at Myre-Big Island State Park in August 2016. 

He was convicted of 2nd degree murder on all counts in April. 

Easter claimed the shooting was in self-defense because Brown approached him with what appeared to be a bat, but the jury didn't buy it. 

This morning, Easter's attorney asked for a re-trial. That request was denied by Judge Schwabb.

During a mid-morning recess, the pre-sentencing investigation was looked over.

Sentencing got underway at 10:45 a.m. after getting delayed more than once during the summer. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.