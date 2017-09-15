Rochester man arrested after police find handgun and heroin in his car

A Rochester man is behind bars after officers found a gun and heroin in his car.

RPD said an officer recognized 26-year-old Adnan Vele, of Rochester, Wednesday around 10 p.m. Vele was driving a car despite the fact that he didn't have a license.

Knowing this, the officer stopped him near Cooke Park in NW Rochester.

After a search of the car, the officer found a .9 mm handgun and heroin.

Vele faces drug charges and a citation for driving without a license.