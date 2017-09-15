Deputies: Caller follows drunk driver to Byron, driver blows .35 BAC

One person is arrested after police said she was driving drunk.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester. The caller then followed the driver west on 19th St. NW towards Byron.

The called told deputies that the driver almost hit a car, motorcycle, and drove over the center line during this time.

The caller continued to follow the driver and told deputies the person hit speeds of 70 mph.

Deputies were able to catch the driver when they stopped at Byron Intermediate School. Deputies arrested Amanda Senjem, of Hayfield. Authorities said Senjem showed strong indication of intoxication.

Deputies made her do a breathalyzer test and Senjem blew a .35.

She faces two counts of 3rd Degree DWI.