Federal Government to give $200 million to fight opioid addiction

The Federal Government is giving more than $200 million to fight opioid addiction.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said the grant-money will be awarded to nearly 1,200 health centers and clinics across the country to help treat substance abuse and mental health issues.

However, some critics said the White House needs to officially declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.

Price said the crisis is a high priority for the Trump Administration. "This announcement represents a new level of commitment from HHS on these issues, and it's part of President Trump's absolute commitment, deep commitment, to tackling the opioid crisis."

Secretary Price said his office is working to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency.