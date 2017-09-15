Girls five times more likely than boys to return to play the sam - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Girls five times more likely than boys to return to play the same day after soccer concussion, says study

Girls with concussions from soccer are more likely than boys to get right back on the field.

A new study from Texas Scottish Rite Hospital looked at 87 children treated for a soccer-related concussion.

About half of the girls returned to a game or practice the same day as their injury, compared to just 17% of the boys.

Researchers said this is concerning because ignoring a concussion can prolong recovery and worsen symptoms.

